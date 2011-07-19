Netflix Coming To 43 Latin American, Caribbean Countries

Netflix Coming To 43 Latin American, Caribbean Countries

Netflix (NFLX) just announced some major expansion plans.  Later this year, they will offer their popular streaming service to 43 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. This expansion

South Korea To Replace All Textbooks With Interactive eBook

South Korea To Replace All Textbooks With Interactive eBooks

Remember all those books you had to lug around when you went to school? My locker looked like a mini library! Keeping track of which books

The Pope Is Now On Twitter

The Pope Is Now On Twitter

Pop Benedict XVI has embraced Twitter to spread the word of god.  Yes, the Pope is a man of god and a man of tech!  He

Myspace Sold For $35 Million

Myspace Sold For $35 Million

Social Media pioneer, Myspace was just purchased by Specific Media for $35 million.  News Corporation, Myspace’s parent company will claim a minority stake in Specific Media.

movies1

Moviepass Offers Unlimited Movie Tickets For $50 A Month

We all love going to the movies.  There’s nothing like watching a great film come to life on the big screen.  The advent of IMAX and

How To Invest In Facebook Before They Go Public

How To Invest In Facebook Before They Go Public

Facebook is expected to IPO early next year, which is great news for anyone who wants to own a chunk of the world’s largest social network.

Urthecast To Provide Live Zoomable HD Video Of The Earth

Urthecast To Provide Live Zoomable HD Video Of The Earth

Very few people have had the opportunity to view our beautiful planet from afar. This will soon change, Urthecast plans to provide HD streaming video of

 
apple-money (1)

Apple Reports Blowout Q3 Earnings, Stock Soars

July 19, 2011   Techni Glee!   No comments

Apple just reported another blowout quarter.  Yes, once again they have crushed Wall Street’s expectations. Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL) surged past $400 after the financials were released.  The stock settled at $394 in after hours trading. Today is a good day

Read More
Posted in: Finance, News
Google Voice Now Sends Telemarketers Directly To Spam

Google Voice Now Sends Telemarketers Directly To Spam

July 13, 2011   Techni Glee!   No comments

Google Voice just added an awesome new feature, spam filtering.  You’ve always been able to mark a phone number as spam in Google voice, but now Google can determine which calls are spam before they ever get through to you.

Read More
Posted in: News
How To Share Your Facebook Photos On Google+

How To Share Your Facebook Photos On Google+

July 12, 2011   Techni Glee!   1 Comment

Google+ is on fire!  In just two weeks, Google’s new social network has acquired close to 10 million users!  As I mentioned a couple days ago, keeping up with Google+ and Facebook can be quite cumbersome.  Well have no fear, Techni Glee! is here to help

Read More
Posted in: News
Researchers Are Developing Smart Streetlights That Automatically Switch On And Off As Cars Pass

Researchers Are Developing Smart Streetlights That Automatically Switch On And Off As Cars Pass

July 11, 2011   Techni Glee!   No comments

When you were growing up, how many times were you prompted to “turn off the lights when your not using them!”?  It’s a habit many parents try to instill in their children.  All that wasted electricity can rack a serious energy bill!

Read More
Posted in: News
google_facebook1

How To View Your Facebook Feed On Google+

July 09, 2011   Techni Glee!   No comments

Google’s new social network, Google+ is growing really fast.  I’ve heard rumblings that it has over a million users already.  Heck, even Mark Zuckerberg is using it!  Google+ is a lot of fun to use, but keeping up with multiple

Read More
Posted in: News
Video: The Final Liftoff Of Atlantis

Video: The Final Liftoff Of Atlantis

July 08, 2011   Techni Glee!   No comments

The space shuttle Atlantis is now making it’s final voyage to the International Space Station.  The 20 story tall spacecraft blasted off this morning at 11:26 AM ET from Cape Canaveral.  Atlantis is the last spacecraft to launch as part of

Read More
Posted in: News
GettingStarted_unlimitedOffer-1._V157726512_

Amazon Offers Unlimited Cloud Music Storage For $20

July 07, 2011   Techni Glee!   1 Comment

The battle of the cloud is heating up!  Amazon just announced unlimited Amazon Cloud Drive music storage for just $20 per year!  That’s a pretty screaming deal!  You can also use Amazon’s Cloud Drive to store your movies, documents and

Read More
Posted in: News
800_facebook_video_chat_announcement_ap_110706

Facebook Introduces Video Calling And Group Chat

July 06, 2011   Techni Glee!   No comments

Think you might be addicted to Facebook?  Well if so, watch out, you may soon become a junkie.  Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg just announced that group chat and video calling are coming to Facebook!  Yep, now you can “LOL” with

Read More
Posted in: News
Netflix Coming To 43 Latin American, Caribbean Countries

Netflix Coming To 43 Latin American, Caribbean Countries

July 05, 2011   Techni Glee!   No comments

Netflix (NFLX) just announced some major expansion plans.  Later this year, they will offer their popular streaming service to 43 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. This expansion is of no surprise.  Earlier this year, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings stated that the company

Read More
Posted in: Featured, Finance, News, Stocks
South Korea To Replace All Textbooks With Interactive eBook

South Korea To Replace All Textbooks With Interactive eBooks

July 04, 2011   Techni Glee!   No comments

Remember all those books you had to lug around when you went to school? My locker looked like a mini library! Keeping track of which books I needed for class and/or homework was quite a chore. Nowadays, we can carry

Read More
Posted in: Featured, News
Page 1 of 22123451020...Last »
  • Apple iTunesTigerDirect Best Sellers

  • Recent Comments

    • rahul: i love googal »
    • midhun: hi sir,what mediam is use for carry the sound wave »
    • netwrok: Wow, that is impressive. I want one of those trees »
    • midhun: what is the developement specification of thi tele »
    • Nick ng from Malaysia: Is a very good lenses, a lot Asian customer is com »