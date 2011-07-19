Netflix Coming To 43 Latin American, Caribbean Countries

Apple just reported another blowout quarter. Yes, once again they have crushed Wall Street’s expectations. Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL) surged past $400 after the financials were released. The stock settled at $394 in after hours trading. Today is a good day
Google Voice Now Sends Telemarketers Directly To Spam
Google Voice just added an awesome new feature, spam filtering. You’ve always been able to mark a phone number as spam in Google voice, but now Google can determine which calls are spam before they ever get through to you.
How To Share Your Facebook Photos On Google+
Google+ is on fire! In just two weeks, Google’s new social network has acquired close to 10 million users! As I mentioned a couple days ago, keeping up with Google+ and Facebook can be quite cumbersome. Well have no fear, Techni Glee! is here to help
Researchers Are Developing Smart Streetlights That Automatically Switch On And Off As Cars Pass
When you were growing up, how many times were you prompted to “turn off the lights when your not using them!”? It’s a habit many parents try to instill in their children. All that wasted electricity can rack a serious energy bill!
How To View Your Facebook Feed On Google+
Google’s new social network, Google+ is growing really fast. I’ve heard rumblings that it has over a million users already. Heck, even Mark Zuckerberg is using it! Google+ is a lot of fun to use, but keeping up with multiple
Video: The Final Liftoff Of Atlantis
The space shuttle Atlantis is now making it’s final voyage to the International Space Station. The 20 story tall spacecraft blasted off this morning at 11:26 AM ET from Cape Canaveral. Atlantis is the last spacecraft to launch as part of
Amazon Offers Unlimited Cloud Music Storage For $20
The battle of the cloud is heating up! Amazon just announced unlimited Amazon Cloud Drive music storage for just $20 per year! That’s a pretty screaming deal! You can also use Amazon’s Cloud Drive to store your movies, documents and
Facebook Introduces Video Calling And Group Chat
Think you might be addicted to Facebook? Well if so, watch out, you may soon become a junkie. Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg just announced that group chat and video calling are coming to Facebook! Yep, now you can “LOL” with
Netflix Coming To 43 Latin American, Caribbean Countries
Netflix (NFLX) just announced some major expansion plans. Later this year, they will offer their popular streaming service to 43 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. This expansion is of no surprise. Earlier this year, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings stated that the company
South Korea To Replace All Textbooks With Interactive eBooks
Remember all those books you had to lug around when you went to school? My locker looked like a mini library! Keeping track of which books I needed for class and/or homework was quite a chore. Nowadays, we can carry